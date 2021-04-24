Tiger Woods publishes his first photo after the accident in which he almost lost his legs

The American Golfer Tiger Woods has shared his first photograph after the traffic accident suffered last February, in which he appears smiling, leaning on crutches and with a splint on his right leg.

“My course progresses faster than I do. But it’s nice to have a faithful rehab partner, man’s best friend.”Woods wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself with his dog on a golf course.

The 15-year-old winner, 45, suffered a spectacular traffic accident on February 23 in Los Angeles County that caused serious injuries to his right leg and for which he was immediately operated on at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

According to the medical report, the Californian had to go through “a long surgical procedure” for injuries to his right leg and ankle to treat “the comminuted open fractures (multiple fragments) involving both the upper and lower parts of the right tibia and the fibula bones “and which” were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia“.

In addition, additional injuries “to the foot and ankle bones” were stabilized with “screws and nails”, while “trauma to the muscle and soft tissue of the leg required surgical release of the muscle covering to relieve pressure due to swelling.” Later, he was transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.