Tiger Woods posts photo with crutches and smiling at his Florida home

04/24/2021 at 11:34 AM CEST

.

The American Golfer Tiger Woods posted a photo on his Instagram social network on Friday andn the one that appears with crutches and smiling in the garden of the residence he owns in Jupiter (Florida).

Woods, 45, who has a small cast that covers your right ankle, was shown in public for the first time since last February 23, he suffered a serious traffic accident on the outskirts of Los Angeles (California).

The former world number one suffered multiple injuries to his right leg and foot in the accident, which occurred while on his way to a corporate event for a company he represents.

Woods, a 15-time major tournament champion, was hospitalized for almost a month before returning home from Los Angeles in mid-March.

It is the first update Woods has given since March 16, when he announced that he had returned to South Florida.

In the photo caption, Woods, standing with his dog, Bugs, said the work being done on his three-hole driving range was progressing faster than his recovery.

According to a police report published two weeks ago, Woods was traveling at nearly twice the speed limit on a dangerous stretch of highway. It was believed to be going over 80 miles per hour and hit a tree at 75 miles per hour.

The accident es the third traffic incident in which Woods participates after having crashed earlier in Florida when he had problems with his wife that ended in divorce.

He was later arrested after falling asleep on a road near his home and being under the influence of alcohol and the medication he was taking to control back pain, from which he had previously undergone surgery.