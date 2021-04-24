Tiger Woods posts a photo on crutches and smiling with his dog at his Florida home

The American Golfer Tiger Woods He published a photo on his Instagram social network this Friday in which he appears on crutches and smiling with his dog in the garden of the residence he owns in Jupiter (Florida).

Woods, 45, who has a small cast that covers his right ankle, was shown in public for the first time since he suffered a serious traffic accident on the outskirts of Los Angeles (California) on February 23.

The former world number one suffered multiple injuries to his right leg and foot in the accident, which occurred while on his way to a corporate event for a company he represents.

Woods, a 15 major winner, was hospitalized for nearly a month before returning home from Los Angeles in mid-March.

It is the first update that Woods has given since March 16, when he announced that he had returned to South Florida.

In the caption, Woods, standing next to his dog, Bugs, said the work he was doing on his three-hole driving range was progressing faster than his recovery.

According to a police report published two weeks ago, Woods he was traveling at almost twice the speed allowed on a dangerous stretch of road. It was believed to be going over 80 miles per hour and hit a tree at 75 miles per hour.

The accident is the third traffic incident in which he participates Woods after having crashed earlier in Florida when he had problems with his wife that ended in divorce.

He was then arrested after falling asleep on a road near his home and being under the influence of alcohol and the medication he was taking to control back pain, for which he had previously undergone surgery.