Tiger Woods moves from hospital and is in a ‘good mood’

02/27/2021 at 4:45 PM CET

Tiger WoodsThrough social media, he announced that he had moved from the hospital to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and was in a “good mood.”

At the medical center, the 45-year-old golfer who suffered an accident with his car on Tuesday, “received follow-up procedures on his injuries this morning.”

These procedures were “successful” and now he is resting and in a “good mood”.

The rest of the notification is to thank the fans for the interest they have taken in monitoring their health. And he also appreciates the respect for privacy shown so far.