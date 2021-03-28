Tiger Woods’ latest hit?

02/25/2021

On at 18:47 CET

While Tiger Woods remains hospitalized at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, recovering from his multiple fractures and tears in his leg after the serious traffic accident he suffered in California, the golf world, still in shock.

In addition to Wishing him the best recovery, he wonders if the world golf star will be able, at 45 and after several back surgeries, to be a competitive golfer again to continue fighting for tournaments and ‘Big’ to catch up with Jack Nikclaus.

A question that right now has no answer, since his main concern is to fully recover from those wounds, which rushed him to the operating room. after crashing with his Genesis and miraculously saving life after a spectacular accident that could well have cost him his life.

Long recovery

Undoubtedly, due to the injuries suffered to the foot, ankle, tibia and fibula of his right leg, no one is aware that he will need many months of work to regain full functionality. if he succeeds, to think about playing golf again.

And is that Tiger was already in the process of recovering from the fifth intervention on his back, which he underwent on December 23, to relieve pain and discomfort in his lower back., and hadn’t started training yet.

During the weekend before the accident, Tiger attended the Genesis Invitational tournament, of which he is a promoter, and assured in television statements that “I hope to be able to participate in the April Masters, but it will all depend on how my surgeons and physiotherapists see it, to see that I progress properly & rdquor ;, he said.

Tournament with your child

The last official tournament you played Tiger was precisely the Augusta Masters last November where he finished in 38th place. its last appearance was with his son Charlie in a parent-child tournament, just a few days before her fifth back surgery.

Actually He is ranked 50th in the world ranking, although he will not be able to improve in the coming months due to a serious injury to his leg that, right now, raises doubts about his future as a professional player.

“This is no time to think about what situation he will find himself in on his return,” said Jack Nicklaus, whom he has chased for his 19 ‘Big’ tournaments. “The main thing now is that he makes a full recovery and golf can wait. And if it is to be the end of your career, the important thing is to be able to enjoy life and your children. Golf can be secondary & rdquor ;, ended the mythical ‘Golden Bear’.

“It’s not Superman”

“He’s not Superman,” Rory McIlroy said of Woods. “It’s a human. And he’s been through a lot already. In this stage, I think everyone should be grateful that he is here, that he is alive, that his children have not lost their father. That is the most important.

“Golf is so far out of the equation right now, it’s not even on the map right now,” said the Northern Irishman.