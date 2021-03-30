Tiger Woods, investigated for possible reckless driving: they analyze the black box

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has obtained a search warrant to seize the black box of the vehicle with which he crashed Tiger Woods last week. It is being investigated whether the golfer could have committed a reckless driving offense. Of course, police sources insist that it is something “routine.”

“We have to reconstruct the accident, if there was reckless driving, if someone was on the phone or something. We determined if there was a crime. If there was no crime, we closed the case and it was a regular traffic collision,” said the deputy sheriff. John schloegl in USA Today.

While no one wants to refer to the act of committing a crime, the judge is prohibited from signing a search warrant unless there is probable cause for a crime. Tiger Woods’ “reckless driving” theory gains strength, sustained by the absence of skid marks, damage to objects the truck struck before stopping, and the fact that his vehicle was the only one involved. .

The black box

Now, the experts will have to investigate the black box, which is a data recording system that the Hyundai SUV model Genesis GV8o 2021 has. Its operation is identical to that of airplanes, although in the United States vehicles are not required to have this technology. Within this system data such as the speed before an impact or whether or not the driver pressed the brake and accelerator are stored.

According to TMZ, the investigation follows one of two things. Either a member of the Sheriff’s Department walked into the judge’s chamber to discuss the warrant, something that is done frequently, and mentioned reckless driving, or the judge simply looked at the documents and determined that there was probable cause for possible driving. unwise.

What is ruled out is that there was a Tiger Woods crime for driving under the influence of alcohol or some narcotic. The golfer, by the way, continues to recover from his serious injuries suffered, especially in his right leg.