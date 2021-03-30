Tiger Woods, hospitalized after suffering a traffic accident in Los Angeles

Related news

Tiger Woods is hospitalized after suffering a spectacular traffic accident in The Angels. The historic 45-year-old golfer, who was alone in his car, suffered multiple leg injuries and had to undergo surgery. After losing control of the vehicle, it left the track and suffered serious damage. In the aerial images, a distance of almost 30 meters can be observed between the place where the car was and the section of road from which it fell.

The collision took place at 7:12 a.m. in an area between Rolling Hill Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. Tiger Woods’ car was heading north on Hawthorne Boulevard on Blackhorse Road when the accident occurred. The vehicle suffered “major damage“, explain police sources.

The intervention has not been easy at all. The car was in such bad condition that the emergency services had to intervene by cutting off part of the vehicle to be able to extract the golfer from inside. He was later evacuated to the hospital.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement … pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w – LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

“Mr. Woods was taken from inside the vehicle with hydraulic equipment by the Los Angeles County Fire and Medical Corps. Later, he was transferred to a local hospital by ambulance to be treated for his injuries, “says the official statement. For this, the so-called” jaws of life “were used, a common tool to remove the injured in situations of these characteristics.

This is live scene footage of where @TigerWoods crashed this morning in Rolling Hills Estates in Southern California. LA Sheriff Departments says jaws of life were used to remove tiger around 7am in single car crash. pic.twitter.com/vxSKyZT4EH – Dan Patrick (@ 6abcDan) February 23, 2021

The athlete’s agent, Mark Steinberg, has confirmed that Woods “suffered multiple leg injuries” of which he has undergone surgery. One of his ankles and both legs were injured after the crash, according to the first medical report given by the authorities, so there is no fear for his life.

The police have confirmed that there is no evidence that he had taken any substance, so everything points to speeding on a section of road with sharp curves and in which, as they have indicated, accidents of this type tend to be concentrated.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff, at a press conference, stressed that Tiger Woods had “lucky to be alive“After the impact. The golfer was going” at a relatively higher speed than normal “and that points to be the main cause of the accident. In addition, Carlos González, right hand of the county sheriff, told the media that when he arrived at the scene the athlete “he was unable to stand on his ownThe fire department, for its part, confirmed that Woods was conscious and that the main risk was in a possible trauma.

Various accidents

This is not the first time that Tiger Woods has experienced problems related to motorsports. A few years ago, in 2009, had a shock when his wife, after discovering an infidelity, chased him with a golf club to assault him. On that occasion, Woods crashed his Cadillac into a fire hydrant and a tree when he tried to leave his house.

As if that were not enough, Woods already was arrested in 2017 for driving while under the influence of up to five different medications, according to the toxicology report. Footage of Woods being handcuffed by police after being found sleeping with his car parked on a Florida highway significantly affected the golfer’s trajectory. He defended that he had not taken alcohol and that it was all due to the improper mixture of medications. The police, in their report, even pointed out that he “spoke extremely slowly” when he was intercepted.

Tiger Woods, at 45, was in full recovery from back problems. The American underwent surgery recently, and for the fifth time, for these physical complications. After undergoing surgery, he acknowledged that he hoped to be prepared to compete in the Augusta National next April. This latest traffic accident completely changes the golfer’s planning, who saw 2021 as an opportunity to return to compete at the highest level.

