Tiger Woods, facing a year of recovery

02/26/2021 at 18:55 CET

Tiger Woods He has before him one of the greatest challenges of his career. After suffering a serious car accident last Tuesday, the American golfer is now facing several months of recovery. An incident of which the Californian has little memory. “At the hospital, the case investigators asked Tiger about it and did not remember the accident itself & rdquor ;, explained Alex Villanueva, Los Angeles County Sheriff.

Woods He was transferred from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he was admitted after the incident, to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where he will continue to recover from injuries to his right leg, the part most affected after the accident. In the new center, the five-time winner of the Augusta Masters, will continue “orthopedic care and recovery & rdquor ;, according to the statement published by Dr. Anish mahajan, Chief Medical Officer and CEO of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. “On behalf of our staff, it was an honor to provide orthopedic trauma care to one of the greatest athletes of our generation & rdquor; , commented Mahajan.

After the accident, Woods was immediately hospitalized and underwent surgery to treat “multiple fractures& rdquor; on both legs, although the injuries suffered did not put his life at risk, according to the medical team that took care of him.

Complicated intervention Specifically, the golfer underwent a “long & rdquor; surgery for his injuries to the foot, ankle, tibia and fibula of his right leg. According to Mahajan, comminuted open fractures involving both upper and lower tibia and Woods’ fibula bones “were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia & rdquor ;.

Based on his injuries, the recovery process could last a year, he explained to Reuters Victor khabie, chief of surgery and co-director of the Northern Westchesters Institute of Orthopedics and Spine. “It probably takes 12 weeks to four months for the bone to really heal. And then, after that intense rehabilitation, realistically, probably a year before he returns to play at a high level & rdquor ;, assured the specialist.