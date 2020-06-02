Tiger Woods He was the last athlete to join the worldwide revulsion movement for the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, who suffocated him by pressing his knee against his neck. Under the motto I can’t breathe ¡(I can’t breathe!) Thousands have mobilized of people across the United States to protest against what happened to George Floyd. Tiger Woods expressed his support for the family and friends of the deceased on his Twitter account and summarized his sentiment: “They have crossed a line”.

My heart goes out to George Floyd, his loved ones and all of us who are suffering right now. I have always had the highest respect for the application of our law. Security forces train so diligently to understand how, when and where to use force. This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line. I remember the Los Angeles riots and I learned that education is the best way to follow. We can discuss issues without burning the neighborhoods in which we live. I hope that, through constructive and honest conversations, we can build a more secure and uncompromising society, ”he wrote on his Twitter profile.

I can’t breathe

“Please. His knee in my neck I can’t breathe! «, George Floyd pleaded while an agent stayed for eight minutes on top of the man. Minutes later he passed away in the Minneapolis hospital. Police stated that they “physically resisted the officers,” although the appearance of a subsequent video showed that they had not resisted at any time.

The feeling of outrage and rage in Minneapolis grew to produce situations of enormous tension to the point that an attempt was made to take over the police station. From there they have spread throughout the country, even reaching the White House. Thirty cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Cleveland, Miami, Dallas and even Washington DC are being the scene of riots and confrontations between protesters and police.