Tiger Woods exceeded the speed limit by 64 km / h when he had his accident: no charges will be filed

Los Angeles authorities have confirmed in a public press conference the causes of the accident that involved Tiger Woods a few weeks ago. The popular golfer, who had to be admitted and operated urgently due to the severity of the blow, hit a tree as a result of speeding. According to the first data released, the North American exceeded the speed limit of the section by 64 kilometers per hour.

At first, it was speculated that Woods had consumed some substance or ingested alcohol. However, from the first days, county authorities seemed to rule out that possibility and focus all attention on possible speeding. The place where the accident occurred was a black dot on the road and the first investigations were carried out to confirm whether there had been such excess speed.

After analyzing the black box of the car, the authorities have confirmed that Tiger Woods was traveling at about 135 kilometers per hour in an area of ​​just 45 miles per hour. In addition, they have determined that the pressure exerted on the pedal was 99%, so there are some researchers who believe that Woods was wrong when it came to hitting the brakes. The golfer, who does not remember the accident, has not been able to give details about it.

Woods was discharged on March 17 to continue his recovery at home. “Happy to say i’m coming home and I continue my recovery. I am very grateful for the outside support and encouragement that I have received over the last couple of weeks. Thank you to the amazing surgeons, doctors, nurses, and medical staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have taken great care of me and I cannot thank you enough, “he confirmed in a statement.

