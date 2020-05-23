This Sunday, May 24 from 3:50 p.m. on TNT Sports you can enjoy The Match: Champions for Charity, a charity event organized with the aim of raising funds to alleviate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. The absolute protagonists will be the great stars of world golf Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, who will be accompanied by Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, two emblems of the National Football League (NFL) and, in addition, amateur golf players.

Winner of two Super Bowl, Manning played in the NFL for 18 seasons., the first 14 in the Indianapolis Colts and the rest in the Denver Broncos. After standing out for 20 seasons in the New England Patriots and having won six Super Bowl, Brady continues to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The transmission of TNT Sports will be in charge of Román Iucht, Chiche Almozny and Lucas Aberastury. In addition, the event will be broadcast to everyone through the signal CNN International, reaching 400 million homes in more than 200 countries and territories. As a novelty, it will offer the public unprecedented access, with players holding open microphones during competition, including communication with other golfers.

A base donation of US $ 10 million has already been secured provided by the players themselves and by WarnerMedia, the organizing company of the event through its Turner Sports US division, together with its partners Excel Sports Management and Lagardère Sports. Some of the organizations and programs that will receive contributions from this initiative are Direct Relief, American Red Cross, Save Small Business and ALL IN Challenge.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused unimaginable tragedy and anguish,” said Jeff Zucker, president of WarnerMedia News and Sports. “We hope that this event and this platform will help raise significant funds for the relief of COVID-19, while providing a brief distraction and entertainment for all fans of the sport,” he added.

Integrated into the orbit of the PGA Tour, The Match: Champions for Charity will be played at the Medalist Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, USA, a flagship field opened in 1995. Tournament organizers are working with state and local government and public health officials on competition logistics and production to ensure that the event respects protocols for current safety and health.

The format of the game

The competition between the Woods-Manning and Mickelson-Brady pairs will be a Team Match Play with Four-Ball format (Best Ball) in the first nine holes and with Modified Alternate Shot format in the last nine holes., where each participant will play first and then the team will play an alternative shot from the selected drive.

The unique combination of formats that integrates The Match: Champions for Charity aims to pempower the possibilities of using various strategies and foster team collaboration. As part of the proposal, there will also be a series of specific challenges to collect additional contributions.

The antecedent: The One

This challenge to 18 holes will be the reissue of the match made between both golfers in November 2018, titled The one. On that occasion, Woods and Mickelson met at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas. With the game tied after 18 holes, Mickelson prevailed on the fourth hole of the playoff.

The Match: Champions for Charity

.