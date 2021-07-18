Tiger withdraws one of his products and asks those who bought it to return it

A Tiger store in Germany. (Photo: Jeremy Moeller via .)

The popular Tiger chain of stores has reported that it has withdrawn one of its products from sale and has asked those who have bought it to return it to the nearest store.

Specifically, it is a batch of Banana Chips 125 grams with the “item number 2401418 and batch 8008634”, with an expiration date of September 16, 2021, and two batches of Muesli Mix 150 grams with the “item number 2401482 and 2401563 ″ And “batch 8008911 and 8009035”, respectively, both with an expiration date of October 14, 2021.

According to Tiger on his website, “it is suspected that it could contain salmonellosis in some of the packages.”

The two products withdrawn. (Photo: TIGER)

“Customers should stop eating this product immediately and we urge them to return the product to their nearest store, with a full refund,” the company warns.

Tiger stresses that it is “essential” for them that their customers “trust the quality and safety” of their products and insist that, for this reason, they react “as soon” as a supplier tells them to recall the product.

