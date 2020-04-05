Apr 5 (.) – A tiger from the Bronx Zoo in New York tested positive for respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, the first known case of COVID-19 in an animal in the United States or a tiger worldwide. , a campus spokesman said Sunday.

Nadia, the positive 4-year-old Malaysian tiger, developed a dry cough but is expected to recover, the Wildlife Conservation Society, which runs the zoo, said in a statement.

“We examine the feline as a precaution and will ensure that any knowledge we obtain about COVID-19 contributes to our continued understanding of this new coronavirus,” WCS said in the statement.

The positive test marks the first coronavirus case for a tiger anywhere in the world and the first for an animal in the United States, said spokesman Stephen Sautner.

(Report by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut; edited in Spanish by Rodrigo Charme)