Tiger, special congratulations Matsuyama for his great victory

Social networks have been flooded with messages congratulating Hideki Matsuyama for his great victory at the Masters. A triumph that, due to the time change, has occurred first thing in the morning on Monday in Japan, where the golfer has already become a legend of the sport. He is the first golfer from his country to achieve a victory in a Grand Slam on the men’s circuit.

And among all the congratulations received by Matsuyama, the one from Tiger Woods. The Californian has been the great absence in this 85th edition of the tournament. At the end of February he suffered a serious traffic accident from which he continues to recover at home, after several weeks hospitalized and a delicate emergency surgery.

Woods has shared an emotional post on his social media profiles to congratulate Matsuyama: “Hideki, making Japan proud. Congratulations on this great achievement for you and for your country. This historic triumph at the Masters will have an impact on the entire world of golf. “