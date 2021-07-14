Tiger King: Amazon has abandoned the series that Nicolas Cage was going to star in – Tomatazos

Some time ago it was announced that Amazon would make a series based on the peculiar case of Joe Exotic, also known as “The Tiger King.” The insane tiger owner is in jail for animal abuse and for trying to have one of his most vocal critics killed: animal defender Carole Baskin. Such an eccentric, charismatic and insane character had to be played by an actor who knows how to channel that perfectly. The chosen one had been Nicolas Cage and that made all the sense in the universe. More than one person praised that decision. We all know that the actor is capable of playing Exotic with eyes closed. He is the type of character that comes naturally to him.

Unfortunately, we no longer know if that will happen or not. What gives truth to this information is that it comes from the Nicolas Cage. The actor gave an interview for Variety (via Comic Book) in which that project came up. With all the regret in the world we have to say that the actor said that Amazon no longer has an interest in producing that series. Apparently, this is because they consider that it is no longer relevant:

I want to make something very clear. I read two excellent scripts, which I did think were great, but I think that Amazon in the end felt that it was material that had already become past tense, because it took a long time to get it ready. There was a time when they thought it was lightning in a bottle, but that moment has already faded into the distance and is no longer relevant.

Variety reported that that does not mean that the series will not come into being. They reported that CBS may be looking for buyers to produce the project. At this time it is not known who might be interested, but it is possible that some study does not agree with Amazon. Above all, if we take into account that there is another dramatization on the doorstep of this story. NBC is producing a miniseries for its Peacock streaming service. We will have to wait a while to find out if the project is going to have a new life elsewhere or if they are going to let it die.

The series was going to be based on the article “Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild”, (Joe Exotic: The dark journey to the world of a man who became wild) of Leif reigstad, which was published in Texas Monthly. It is the same text on which the Netflix documentary series was based. In it we see an explanation of how that man became Joe Exotic:

Before he was Joe Exotic, he was Joe Schreibvogel, born on a farm in rural Kansas. Although his parents came from wealthy farming families, they did not pamper their children, and Joe always felt that he and his four siblings were born to work as farmers. It was not a loving home. Joe’s parents rarely, if ever, told him they loved him.

Following that article, it is very likely that the series would have focused on the life of this big cat breeder in his zoo:

Most of Joe’s life, many of his best moments and many of his worst, date back to that zoo. For years he worked and lived on the property. But by August 2018, his kingdom had turned to dust. The zoo’s new owner, a flashy exotic animal breeder named Jeff Lowe, had kicked Joe out of the business two months earlier and was in the process of dismantling much of the zoo, piece by piece, before taking his animals to another facility. .

