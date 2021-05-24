Tig Notaro did not shoot a scene with the rest of the cast, much to the chagrin of Dave Bautista

Tig Notaro he was not part of the original cast of Army of the Dead. In fact, all of the footage of the actress who plays helicopter pilot Marianne Peters was shot long after the film’s main shooting ended. During post-production, his character was inserted digitally, as can be seen on more occasions than those responsible would like.

Why get into that eggplant? The decision was made due to the accusations of sexual harassment that the actor received in June 2020 Chris D’Elia when several underage girls claimed that he had asked them for nude photos and having sexual encounters. D’Elia played the pilot in the film, which was already finished, but in light of the allegations Netflix I didn’t want to premiere it with him in the cast.

In August 2020, Tig Notaro was hired to replace Chris D’Elia in the role of the pilot; a play on the line of the substitution of Kevin Spacey for Christopher Plummer on All the money in the world. However, this production faced an additional problem due to sanitary restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Army of the Dead is a choral film and Zack snyder He could not reunite the numerous main cast from different corners of the planet to re-shoot his scenes with Notaro. Therefore, what was done was to record the dialogues of the actress separately and then incorporate them into the film through editing and through digital insertion when she had to share a shot with the rest of the characters.

Tig Notaro on the set of ‘Army of the Dead’

“We carried out this incredible technical experiment recreating each scene shot by shot [de Chris D’Elia]”Snyder explained (via Vulture) about the process, which added an unspecified handful of millions of extra dollars to the Army of the Dead budget.” The visual effects supervisor Marcus taormina He did all the work of removing Chris completely from the images so that Tig had complete freedom of movement in every scene. “

This exceptional situation means that Notaro had to interpret her role in isolation within a studio, surrounded by green screens, and without even getting to know her co-stars. The only one with whom he could roll face to face was Ana de la Reguera (María Cruz in the film) during what was a half-day’s work.

Any scene in the Notaro pilot interacting with another character was recreated in the studio with an assistant dressed in green so that the actress could then be inserted into the existing footage. A meticulous work and not without setbacks that had to be completed during the last months of post-production. “When the new material didn’t fit exactly well we used a scan of Notaro’s body to create a digital version and incorporate it into the scenes,” continues Snyder.

Dave Bautista’s disgust

In order to Dave Bautista, who plays Scott Ward, The protagonist of the film and in charge of reuniting the elite team that infiltrates the city of Las Vegas infested by zombies, it was a disconcerting experience to see in the final result of Army of the Dead interacting with a person who was not present on the set … and which you don’t even know!

“It’s strange, because it wasn’t there. And when you see the film it seems that it is, although there is a connection that you can see is missing. But I don’t think the film suffers at all because of it; anyone who doesn’t know the story won’t even realize it. “, has declared Bautista in Vulture.

“What bothers me is not knowing Tig. I feel like I should know her. I want to do it, I want to hug her and tell her how cool she does it,” continues the actor. “I’ve done it with the rest of my classmates, but not with her because I haven’t even met her yet.”