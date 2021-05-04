Tiffany Wants Men To Wear Engagement Rings Too And Launches Her Own Design

hello.com

Daily horoscope: what are the stars in store for you this Tuesday, May 4?

Today the astral movements bring us an outstanding novelty: Mercury enters a new celestial house. This will have an impact on the zodiac signs, who are advised to try to stay out of the way and not jump to conclusions. ARIES (March 21 – April 20) Life is a journey full of experiences from which we always draw lessons. We may find ourselves in a difficult time, but I am sure that many experts are taking advantage of it to carry out interesting studies on how we are dealing with it. So you’ve probably already had time to draw some conclusions. Despite all the progress, no one has yet come up with the magic formula to get fortune on our side. But today you won’t need it. It will come to you. TAURUS (April 21 – May 21) Many young people have a hard time understanding how they influence older ones. There is always a child within each one, and no matter how the years go by, we will always remember what the goals of that little one we carry were. It seems that it is your turn to take a look at something from the past but from the prism of the present. Thanks to the power that Mercury has today (which changes the celestial sector), you will be able to count on an extraordinary capacity for analysis, which will allow you to breathe relieved. What you decided was the right thing to do, and it still is to this day. GEMINI (May 22 – June 22) For many, discerning between the inner voice and creativity is not an easy matter. The first is a spontaneous dose of energy, as if, suddenly, a ray of inexplicable imagination came to us. The second, on the contrary, is a wider range and directly influences our way of thinking. Take advantage of the fact that Mercury, your ruling planet, enters your sign to gain the ability to be as objective as possible in the face of two possibilities. This Tuesday have confidence in what your intuition says, and everything will work out. CANCER (June 23 – July 23) One of the unwritten rules when starting out in Astrology is that we should not read people as is. It might be the strictly correct thing to do, but if we planted the results as they are, without any cover-up, it would be too clear for them. That is why it is difficult for us to choose one option or another and we always live in fear of altering the result. This Tuesday, have no qualms about assuming that you are not totally objective. As Mercury enters a new celestial house, everything indicates that you will be able to adopt a more ‘white’ and objective position. LEO (July 24 – August 23) To truly know what is happening around you, you must be responsible. It is not enough to study the causes, development and consequences of something and then draw our own conclusions and sit idly by. It may not really be our business, but it is true that our conscience encourages us to take action for a specific reason. Or perhaps it may also be the case that, if it is not disclosed, it is because we should opt for discretion. On many occasions staying silent requires courage. This Tuesday, instead of jumping into the first thing you see, stand aside and let the water follow its course. VIRGO (August 24 – September 23) I wonder if to be a Guardian Angel you have to study in a certain special school. Perhaps, in these centers, they will teach them everything there is to know to protect human beings. But if they are bad students, it is possible that everything learned will be used in a different (and worse) way. Unless, it is what seems to be happening to you. What was going right suddenly goes wrong. Since today Mercury, your ruling planet, moves to a new celestial sector, what seemed black will once again be good. LIBRA (September 24 – October 23) If we really should all take a route marked by spiritual experiences, I wonder why it is not better indicated. I think it should be better signposted (that way we would make sure that we are on the right track), and they should also tell us everything we need to start it. Or is it that we will always be doomed to delve into the unknown and make bad decisions? Of course not. The cosmos will send you a confirmation. SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22) All of us older people love to marvel at the progress of some little ones. Surely more than once you have told a girl or a boy that they are smarter than average or that they have some amazing abilities. It is something that goes into our being as adults, we cannot avoid it. What is incredible to me is that we have already come this far. That is, we have grown in this way, and our intelligence can no longer develop. That may be so, but what is clear is that, as human beings, we will continue to evolve. Soon you will be able to see the future from a new perspective. And you will feel very happy about it. SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21) These days I wonder if not having very clear ideas can cloud our perception on certain issues. As a good Sagittarius, you are transgressor, and if you have the feeling that you are trapped in a situation that you cannot get out of, you will figure out how to do it and leave everything behind. Be clear that if you feel this way today it is because your hands are tied, not because your plan fails. Since this Tuesday Mercury changes sign, you will have a ray of inspiration to be able to continue forward. CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20) I am very clear that the cosmos sends us different tests to experiment with our limits. In fact, one of them has been this pandemic. At the end of the day, we have all had to face situations that we would never believe possible, and we have had to face them in the best possible way. Therefore, it is not uncommon for us to take it as a divine punishment. However, what we should do is, instead of crying continuously, try to learn from everything we have experienced so far. I know that theory is always simpler than practice. But thanks to the new position that Mercury has in the sky today, you should try it. AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19) Most of the time it is easier to give your ears to other people than to answer in a polite way without raising any blister. It is part of our day to day. But positioning oneself in one way or another is not the right thing to do, since we become part of one side or the other. As Mercury settles into a new sign, today it’s your turn to try to balance the scales. If you are honest, a person will understand what you really meant. PISCES (February 20 – March 20) Astrology is dedicated to interpreting the movements of the stars to advise how to act and face our day to day. Today I have to tell you that you should take iron out of the matter, but I am clear that this recommendation can be seen as an attack. There are times when we lift the accusing finger too quickly when it comes to taking something as developer. This Tuesday, the change of Mercury, entering a new heavenly house, invites you to try to open your mind, and be patient before lifting the accusing finger. Keep an open mind today. As Mercury settles in a new sector of the sky, wait before drawing a conclusion.