Tiffany Moon “Grateful” for Support Amid Kameron Westcott Family Drama

Chart came to Court’s defense, adding, “Notice how every single person comments and not a single one of them repudiates his underlying point, that ‘anti-racist’ training teaches and advocates for discrimination on the basis of skin color.”

“Man, I must be really scary to @tiffanymoonmd if she needs to block me for no reason,” Chart shared in another post. “I’ve spoken to her twice, once when she was blackout drunk at my house but needed to get home for early work. Wonder if she had a hangover while working on her patients?”

At this time, Court has since deactivated his Twitter account. AND! News has also reached out to Kameron’s reps for comment and we have yet to receive a response.

In response to the messages she received from the Westcotts, Tiffany’s lawyer Andrew Brettler of Lavely and Singer told Variety, “The insinuations the Westcotts made in those tweets are reckless, defamatory and appalling.”

“Dr. Moon is a professional in every sense of the word and is deserving of the excellent reputation that she’s earned as a physician and as a hard working mother,” Andrew’s statement continued. “These attacks on her character will not be tolerated. The Westcotts would be well advised to keep mentions of Dr. Moon out of their social media feeds.”