Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield negotiate to star in Disney’s ‘Haunted Mansion’

The Hollywood Reporter reports that Emmy winner Tiffany Haddish (‘Girl Plan’) and Oscar-nominated actor LaKeith Stanfield (‘Judas and the Black Tables’) have started negotiations to star in the future Disney family adventure film. , ‘Haunted mansion‘. Based on the famous Disneyland theme park attraction, the film will be directed by Justin Simien (‘Dear White People’).

The film already had a first adaptation in 2003, telling the story of a workaholic real estate agent who drags his family into the huge and hideous Gracey mansion with the intention of rebuilding it. But as soon as they arrive, 999 macabre and mocking ghosts appear before the family who are not willing to leave until the works are finished. Jim (Eddie Murphy) is then forced to cast the curse and, at the same time, discover how much his family needs him.

If the deal goes through, Stanfield will play a widower who once believed in the supernatural, but is now a lifeless tourist guide in New Orleans’ French Quarter. Haddish for his part will give life to a psychic hired to communicate with the dead.

Simien directing the project from a script written by Katie Dippold (‘The Heat’). Produced by Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich and executive produced by Nick Reynolds, the project is expected to begin production in Louisiana this coming fall.

Murphy’s film was directed by Rob Minkoff and received generally negative reviews, mainly for the lack of tense moments and for lacking effective humor. Despite this, the film managed to gross $ 180 million at the worldwide box office for a budget of $ 90 million.