Tiffany Haddish and Common’s Friends Love Their Relationship

People who stan Tiffany Haddish and Common’s relationship even more than you do? Their friends, all of whom are legit obsessed with them as a couple.

As a reminder, Tiffany and Common met while filming 2019’s The Kitchen, where they played on-screen love interests. Clearly, the vibes were also impeccable off screen since they ended up dating — though they didn’t get together until Spring 2020, when they quarantined during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

A source tells Us Weekly that Tiffany and Common have been “such a great couple” ever since making it official, and that “friends love them as a couple” and “see them in it for the long run.” The source also adds that they “bring out pieces of each other” and says “Tiffany gets Common to come out of his box and let loose and Common grounds Tiffany.”

Lester Cohen.

Tiffany previously opened up about dating Common on Steve-O’s Wild Ride! podcast, saying, “I went into this period of dating [other people]. At this point, our friendship was getting a little bit more than friendship but not quite because COVID happened and we were, like, quarantined. So then we’re like FaceTiming all the time and then he got tested for everything. I got tested for everything. And yeah, we’ve been f * cking. “

She also called Common “the best relationship I’ve ever been in,” and said “I’ve lost 20 pounds since I’ve been in this relationship. I feel more confident in me, and it’s not him that’s doing it. ‘m just way happier and it’s, like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyway. And I love it. I love him. “

This is truly so cute, I can’t deal.

Mehera Bonner Mehera Bonner is a news writer who focuses on celebrities and royals.

