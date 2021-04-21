Tiffany & Co. Names Rosé de Blackpink as New Global Ambassador

Also, the industrial figures on the bracelets, necklaces and earrings represent the essence of New York, where the most iconic Tiffany boutique is.

The campaign is digital and there will be different events in this format for Rosé fans around the world. Of course, the Manhattan boutique will have the image of the singer all over it.

“I feel very privileged and excited to be a part of the HardWear campaign and I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” said Rosé about becoming a global ambassador for Tiffany & Co. “Growing up, @tiffanyandco it was always such an iconic jewelry brand and I am very proud to work with them. This is a dream come true, “he said.