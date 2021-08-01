Tier1 grows 40% in turnover and doubles EBITDA

Tier1, a Spanish telecommunications company, leader in the construction and implementation of software and deployment with maintenance of ICT infrastructure, increased its turnover to 8 million euros, which represents a growth of 40% compared to the first half of last year, according to the advancement of results, released today.

EBITDA was over 1 million euros, which doubles that registered in the first half of 2020.

The Seville-based company, which has been listed on BME-Growth (former Alternative Stock Market, MAB) since 2018, bases these good results on the one hand on the significant organic growth of the main business lines, as well as the inorganic component as a result of acquisitions made this year. Specifically, Compudata in February, and CPI Retail, in June; software companies whose business focus is the retail sector and recurring sales.

According to these provisional data, and pending the audited closing of the first semester 2021, Tier1 celebrates “the robust expansion process of the company and the consolidation of income with important contributions to EBITDA, with positive growth prospects ”.

Tier1 will celebrate Extraordinary General Meeting on September 8 to give the green light to the doubling of the number of shares (split), by which the capital stock of the company will be divided in the proportion of ten to one.