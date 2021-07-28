Tier 1 calls a Shareholders’ Meeting on September 8

The Tier 1 Board of Directors has agreed to convene the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meeting to be held in Seville, avenida de la Palmera, 19B, on September 8, 2021, at 5:00 p.m., on first call, and , in case there is not enough quorum, on second call, on September 9, 2021, at the same place and time, to deal with the items on the agenda, according to the announcement published in BME Growth.

The agenda includes the main points that will be dealt with at said Shareholders’ Meeting. On the one hand, the Doubling of the number of shares (split) into which the company’s capital stock is divided in the proportion of ten (10) new shares for each old share, by reducing the nominal value of all ten shares Euro cents (€ 0.10) to one euro cent (€ 0.01) and the consequent modification of article 5 of the bylaws. Admission to BME Growth of the new shares and delegation of powers.

On the other hand, the shareholders will discuss the amendment of article 28.1 of the Bylaws regarding the communication of significant holdings and shareholders’ agreements at the meeting. Likewise, the delegation of powers for the formalization, clarification, interpretation, correction and execution of the resolutions adopted by the General Meeting.

And in the last instance, the minutes of the session will be drafted, read and approved, as appropriate, as Tier 1 has made public.