“Tienditas” seek an alliance with Amazon and sell online via WhatsApp (Photo: Imelda Medina / .)

Amazon It is one of the most successful companies in recent years. Therefore, different merchants seek to make alliances to grow together with the American company. Jeff Bezos.

Among these are the small merchants from Mexico, those who seek to diversify their businesses in the face of new technologies. “Traditional commerce has found digital commerce to complement itself,” said Cuauhtémoc Rivera, president of the National Alliance of Small Merchants (Anpec).

In an event prior to their participation in the Forbes Conecta Forum: Business Disruption, the executive detailed the plans for the merchants to benefit along with the world’s richest man company, according to Forbes magazine.

Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world, according to Forbes magazine (Photo: Katherine Taylor / .)

“Interestingly, before COVID-19, we were starting to have encounter searches with Amazon, the first billionaire in the market in the world, to see how some points of sale could be located as delivery points for their sales courier, “he said.

In turn, Rivera noted that small merchants have used digital tools to increase your sales range. One of these is the instant messaging application WhatsApp, They also use to communicate with their neighbors in order to warn them about a possible danger due to the insecurity problem in the country.

“Technology is used to the extent that society is adopted and, the one that has been most adopted in the communities before COVID-19 and for other reasons, was WhatsApp messaging, ”he explained.

Rivera indicated that this app began to be used more frequently to be able to order and deliver (Photo: Pixabay)

Rivera indicated that this app began to be used more frequently to be able to make orders and deliveries among its buyers. “This application perfectly locates who is a small merchant among the members of that group and it was so that it began to be used naturally, so many orders began to be taken and the delivery to more remote houses of the point of sale through bicycles or tricycles ”, he added.

And is that Anpec is made up of approximately 1.2 million “little shops”. These understand, according to the magazine, 52% of the national supply.

The leader also noted the great challenges of the traditional channel. One of them is advance in the use of technologies, as well as maintaining the protocols, improve your administration to make your point of sale more profitable with better service and keep this meeting with your clients from the community due to the pandemic.

During the coronavirus health emergency, the traditional channel had a 20% reinforcement due to this reunion with the community (Photo: Victoria Valtierra / Cuartoscuro)

“What did worry us (prior to the epidemic) is that local consumption and the local store would decline because people would have a greater need to consume outside their neighborhood or community. Today, since the situation is reverse, Consumers have returned to local consumption and somehow it is what we talk about this reunion and we celebrate it a lot, because not only through that channel, but it makes the local economy move, ”he assured.

During the coronavirus health emergency, the traditional channel had a 20% reinforcement due to this reunion with the community. “In this sense, small commerce turns out to be a very safe option due to its size in a traditional and historical way, it does not allow an operation in agglomeration, It is a one-to-one business model that when people go what they will find is what they are looking to buy, ”he said.

