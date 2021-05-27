“Tiempo de wals”, Chayanne dances it with his daughter Isadora!

1/3

For millions of young girls or perhaps already adult Mexicans they had the opportunity to dance in their fifteenth-year waltz the song by Chayanne entitled “Waltz Time“Without a doubt for his followers, seeing him dance precisely this song with his daughter Isadora Figueroa was something more than charming.

Maybe the singer Puerto Rican did not know the effect that this melody released in 1990 on the album that he carried, in case you did not know Chayanne He tends to title his albums with the name of one of his songs, this has been done from the moment he launched his first productions.

You are likely to be surprised to learn that at least in Mexico “Tiempo de Vals” would become one of the most popular melodies at quinceañeras parties and surely to date it could continue to be a favorite when it comes to presenting the young woman who will soon become a woman.

It is precisely because of the popularity that this song achieved that Chayanne himself decided to dance it with his daughter at his own XV-year party, some years ago, since today Isadora Sofía Figueroa Maronesse is twenty years old.

The dress that Isadora wore was light pink with a princess cut, a very popular style among the ladies for their parties, it had thin straps and the skirt was quite wide literally like that of a princess, her hair was loose decorated with some flowers and beautiful laughs.

Chayanne, for his part, was wearing a black tuxedo like a gentleman and a proud father of his son, happy to be able to enjoy that moment with his daughter as mentioned in the description of the Instagram video.

The forty-second video was shared on the official channel of the interpreter of “Salome“Precisely five years ago, his daughter was born on December 11, 2000, surely the party he gave her was a show and a dream for any young girl of her age, especially the simple fact of being able to dance with him would be something more how amazing.

Something interesting is that the video We also found him on his Instagram account, excited to be able to enjoy this spectacular and memorable moment with his daughter who today has become a beautiful woman.

Without a doubt, Chayanne is an unforgettable part of countless parties with his melody, among the comments on both videos on both Instagram and YouTube we find people who were moved by the video stating that their skin had stood on end when watching them dance.

The singer marked millions with this melody, for several generations we have seen or even attended without a doubt at least a party where this song appears when dancing the waltz, despite the now known “modern dances”, Tiempo de Vals de Chayanne has already made history and we hope it continues to do so for a long time to come.

Chayanne has fans of all ages, he himself has been surprised to know that so many young people, their mothers and even their grandmothers melt for him and in each of his publications they let them know without a doubt.

After 42 years of career, he continues to make millions fall in love, not only because of his talent that is more than evident but also because of his personality, charisma and above all his simplicity, which we can observe everywhere and realize that it is nothing acted out. As has happened with other celebrities, whether in social networks, interviews or concerts, the Puerto Rican singer will always manage to stand out and attract attention.