Tielemans knocks Chelsea down to win the FA Cup

05/15/2021

On at 21:26 CEST

Youri Tielemans rewrote history. After having lost all four FA Cup finals played in its history, and never having beaten Chelsea in an English Cup tie, Leicester City won the final at Wembley. Brendan Rodgers won the game at Tuchel’s Chelsea thanks to a work of art by the Belgian midfielder, a howitzer that came out of his foot almost 30 meters from the goal of Kepa, and did not stop until eternity passed in Leicester.

CHE

Chelsea

Kepa; Azpilicueta (Hudson-Odoi, M.76), Thiago Silva, Rudiger; James, Kanté, Jorginho (Havertz, M.76), Alonso (Chilwell, M.68); Mount, Werner (Giroud, M.82), Ziyech (Pulisic, M.68).

Leicester city

Schmeichel; Fofana, Evans (Albrighton, M.34), Soyuncu; Castagne, Ndidi, Tielemans, Thomas; Ayoze (Morgan, M.82), Vardy, Ihenacho (Maddison, M.68).

Referee

Michael Oliver. TA: Werner (M.40) / Fofana (M.36).

Stadium

Wembley. 20,000 viewers.

The final was not lacking in drama. And that the first half ended without any shot between the three suits. At the restart, after the Tielemans goal, the crash went crazy. Chelsea increased their revolutions and touched the tie in two clear arrivals, starring Chilwell and Mount. Both ended with spectacular interventions by Schmeichel, hero in the mythical Premier of 2016 and now also at Wembley.

It was not the last episode of drama in the cathedral of English football. In minute 89, with the time almost fulfilled, Chelsea managed to equalize. Did thanks to a Chilwell boarding school, ex from Leicester, who enters Morgan and Soyuncu they became an own goal. Schmeichel did not reach that, but yes the VAR. The technology checked the goal and detected a slight offside from the lane. The thousands of Leicester fans at Wembley celebrated it like a goal.

Chelsea’s reaction may have been a bit late. Tomas Tuchel He went out with his gala team, with the exception of Kepa, Cup goalkeeper, as well as Leicester. Brendan Rodgers reserved Maddison on the bench. An attempt at Azpilicueta It was the highlight Londoners did before Tielemans’ artwork. Tuchel ended up resorting to Havertz, Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic. None of them were able to make a difference.

The ‘blues’ lose the first of the two finals that await them in this final stretch of the season. It remains to be seen if this defeat affects the team in the Champions League, where Manchester City awaits. Leicester, on the other hand, breaks the spell of being the only English league champion without having won the FA Cup. One more afternoon of glory that elevates the ‘foxes’ project, and the golden generation that Brendan Rodgers has gathered at the helm .