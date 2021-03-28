Tie to one between Castro and Tropezón

03/27/2021 at 20:09 CET

The Castro and the Stumble they tied one in the River Sea during their last match in the First Phase of the Third Division that took place this Saturday. The Castro He faced the match wanting to overcome his league score after losing the last game against him Guarnizo by a score of 2-1. Regarding the visiting team, the Stumble he was defeated 0-1 in the last game he played against the UC Cartes. After the match, the locals were in seventh place in the standings, while the Stumble was in first position at the end of the duel.

The meeting started in a positive way for him Stumble, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Perujo in the 10th minute. Castro with a goal from Miguel Zorrilla in the 11th minute, ending the first period with a 1-1 on the scoreboard.

In the second half both the Castro and the Stumble They were able to take the victory but finally, the points were distributed between both teams (1-1).

In the chapter of the changes, the soccer players of the Castro who entered the game were From Miguel, Daniel, Ayarza and Career replacing Borja, Castle, Martins and Javi, while changes in the Stumble They were Juan Fresno, Shovel and Herrera, who entered to replace Sergio perez, Angel and Javi delgado placeholder image.

The referee sanctioned six players with a yellow card. He showed four yellow cards to Aitor Calvo, Toki, Xavi and Miguel Zorrilla, of the Castro and two to Adrian and Cote of the Stumble.

After this tie that closed the season, at the end of the match, the Castro it was placed in the seventh position of the table with 27 points, occupying a place of access to the Phase of Permanence in Third Division RFEF. For his part, the Stumble with this point he got the first place with 43 points, occupying a place of access to the Second Phase for Second Division RFEF.

Data sheetCastro:Beli, Carasa, Xavi, Toki, Javi (Carrera, min.85), Aitor Calvo, Borja (De Miguel, min.67), Castillo (Daniel, min.67), Llamosas, Miguel Zorrilla and Martins (Ayarza, min. 75)Stumble:Iván, Alex Diaz, Alvaro Mier, Perujo, Angel (Pala, min.73), Portilla, Marcos Bustillo, Javi Delgado (Herrera, min.76), Cote, Adrián and Sergio Pérez (Juan Fresno, min.61)Stadium:River SeaGoals:Perujo (0-1, min. 10) and Miguel Zorrilla (1-1, min. 11)