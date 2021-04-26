Tie to one between Calasancio and CD Comillas

04/25/2021 at 9:39 PM CEST

The Calasancio and the Quotation marks tied one in the duel held this Sunday in The star. The Calasancio came with the intention of reaping another victory after winning away by a score of 0-3 at Villegas. On the part of the visiting team, the CD Comillas won the Alberite at home 3-0 and previously he also did away from home, against the Atlético River Ebro by 2-3. After the game, the Logroño team is eighth after the end of the duel, while the Quotation marks is fifth.

The game started on the right foot for him CD Comillas, who opened the scoring with a goal from Angel del rio. After this, the first half concluded with a result of 0-1.

In the second period, the Logroño team scored a goal, which put the tables with a goal of Lush at 62 minutes. Finally, the confrontation ended with a 1-1 in the light.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Calasancio gave entrance to grandchild, Fernandez Y Medrano for Ba, Lush Y Pablo santana, Meanwhile he Quotation marks gave entrance to Arza, Santolaya Y Jadraque for Saiz, Rodrigo Y Shelf.

The referee decided to caution nine players. On the part of the locals the yellow card went to Garcia, Fernandez Y Salvatierra and by the Quotation marks admonished Bonilla, Rodrigo, blond, Uyarra, Arza Y Javier.

At the moment, the Calasancio gets 17 points and the Quotation marks with 28 points.

The team that played the match at home will be measured on the following day with the Agoncillo, Meanwhile he CD Comillas will play against him Pradejon.

Data sheetCalasancio:Iván, Londoño, Richard, Alvaro, Ba (Nieto, min.60), Lozano (Fernandez, min.69), Salvatierra, Sacristan, Alberto Ausejo, Garcia and Pablo Santana (Medrano, min.85)CD Comillas:Javier, Angel Del Rio, Lavilla, Garcia, Bonilla, Uyarra, Ivan Fernandez, Rubio, Balda (Jadraque, min.86), Saiz (Arza, min.73) and Rodrigo (Santolaya, min.77)Stadium:The starGoals:Angel Del Rio (0-1, min. 47) and Lozano (1-1, min. 62)