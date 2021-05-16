Tie to one between Almería and Albacete

05/15/2021

On at 23:17 CEST

The Almeria and the Albacete tied to one in the meeting held this Saturday in the Mediterranean Games Stadium. The Almeria arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 0-1 victory against Tenerife. As for the visiting team, the Albacete won their last match in the tournament away from home 0-1 against the SD Ponferradina. With this marker, the Almeria team was placed in third position, while the Albacete, for his part, is twenty-second at the end of the match.

The first part of the confrontation started in a positive way for the Albacete team, who inaugurated the luminous one thanks to a goal from Alfredo Ortuño in minute 19. But later the Almeria in the 28th minute he achieved the tie thanks to the success of Jose Carlos Lazo, ending the first half with the score of 1-1.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second period and therefore regulation time ended with the score 1-1.

The technician of the Almeria, Ruby, gave entry to the field to Brian Rodriguez, Lucas Robertone, Francisco Villalba, Corpas Y Guilherme Schettine replacing Jose Carlos Lazo, Ager Aketxe, Largie Ramazani, Joao carvalho and Ivan Balliu, while on the part of the Albacete, Francisco Noguerol replaced Fran garcia Y Carlos Isaac for Diego Caballo Alonso Y Alvaro Jimenez.

During the 90 minutes of the match, a total of eight cards were seen. By the Almeria the referee sanctioned with yellow to Jose Carlos Lazo Y Sergio Akieme, while the Albacete team admonished Alvaro Jimenez, Ivan Kecojevic, Carlos Isaac, Barnabas Y Daniel Torres placeholder image and with red to Alvaro Pena.

After finishing the duel with this tie, the Albacete was located in the twenty-second place of the table with 37 points, with a place of descent to Second B. For its part, the Almeria With this point achieved, he reached third place with 67 points, in the place of access to the playoff for promotion to the First Division, after the duel.

The next day the team will play at home against him Cartagena, Meanwhile he Albacete will face in his fief the Lugo.

Data sheetAlmeria:Giorgi Makaridze, Ivan Balliu (Guilherme Schettine, min.85), Jorge Cuenca, Chumi, Sergio Akieme, Largie Ramazani (Francisco Villalba, min.75), Joao Carvalho (Corpas, min.75), Ager Aketxe (Lucas Robertone, min .66), Manu Morlanes, Jose Carlos Lazo (Brian Rodríguez, min.66) and Umar SadiqAlbacete:Bernabé, Javier Jiménez, Ivan Kecojevic, Nicolás Gorosito, Alberto Benito, Álvaro Jiménez (Carlos Isaac, min.82), Daniel Torres, Diamanka, Diego Caballo Alonso (Fran García, min.46), Álvaro Peña and Alfredo OrtuñoStadium:Mediterranean Games StadiumGoals:Alfredo Ortuño (0-1, min. 19) and Jose Carlos Lazo (1-1, min. 28)