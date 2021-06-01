TIE hunting. When your main target is an X-wing

Wars are waged by different units with specific missions. Infantry, Cavalry, Navy or Aviation take a large part of the protagonism in any audiovisual representation of a conflict. Planet Comic puts us in the shoes of an elite TIE Interceptors fighter unit known as the Shadow Wing.

Fighter units always on the alert

From my tender youth my preferences were very clear, I was more of a TIE Fighter than an X-Wing. I’m not talking about the Rebel Alliance or the Empire, nor about the aesthetics of some ships or others. I am referring to the computer simulators launched by LucasArts in 1993 and 1994, the first focused on the ships of the fleet facing Emperor Palpatine and the second with the protagonism of the Twin Ion Engine, TIE ships. The reason for my personal preference was none other than the best graphic appearance and the finest gameplay of the second installment, nothing to do with the pomp of the Imperial March, the upright officer who entrusted you with missions in a threatening or aggressive way lines of the TIE Interceptor, great machines at the time of shooting down any device that came within range, including the agile A-Wing.

We’ve seen a lot of TIE Fighters over the years of comics that Marvel has been offering us since Disney bought the franchise. Not in vain it is the standard fighter of the Imperial Fleet, as if it were the British Hawker Hurricane in World War II, inferior to the Supermarine Spitfire but more numerous. The rest of the multiple models have been relegated to the background that now is the time to compensate. And we do it accompanying a group of elite pilots, from Squad 204, who form a well-oiled team, led by Commander Teso Broosh. Which is not to say that a good team does not have some black sheep.

In the variety there is also constancy

In a comic centered on airplanes, the stellar combats are important but the multiple cartoonists, one different for each of the five episodes, have not neglected the relationships between the protagonists. Despite the variety of hands that have passed through the pencils, including that of its colorists, the graphic section maintains an astonishing coherence. Rogé Antonio, Joshua Cassara, Geraldo Borges, IG Guara and Juan Gedeon have shared their styles to provide homogeneous faces and disarm readers with the dynamism of the closed flight, opening fire, of the TIE Interceptor. A visual delight for a story that continues with previous Star Wars narratives, since its arrival at Marvel.

The variety of strokes does not correspond to the number of scriptwriters. Fighter TIE is under the baton of Jody Houser, an author who we are already used to in Star Wars because hers is the Admiral Thrawn miniseries as well as the adaptation that was made of Rogue One, among other collaborations. His account shows us different moments in time that help us understand the origins of the Shadow Wing as we turn to the motivations and ideals of its members, their influential pasts and the conspiracies in which they are involved. Not everything in the universe is black or white and less when what you are looking for is the peace of all the inhabitants of the Empire, even if the forms adopt the regulations of a dictatorship.

TIE Hunt is a highly entertaining miniseries that features action, intrigue, and well-developed character development. It will not go down in history but it provides a much-needed point of view on the concerns of the pilots of an imperial elite force, without the need to demonize them and to vindicate the reasons that make them embrace their cause.

TIE HUNT

Author : AAVV

ISBN: 9788413416410

Number of pages : 128

Description : As the war between the rebels and the Galactic Empire rages across the galaxy, it is the innocents who have the most to lose. The Empire creates a group of elite TIE pilots with the intention of protecting its interests and hammering the fury of the Emperor into the treacherous and violent Rebel Alliance. But how far is this newly organized group willing to go to preserve law and order? Are the Shadow Wing pilots as loyal to the Empire as they seem? And will any of them survive the dangerous mission entrusted to them, that of delivering a devastating blow to the Rebellion?

