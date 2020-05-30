Tie Dye: 2020 trends that can not miss in your clothes | Instagram Special

What is Tie Dye? It is a technique that is used to dye garments based on different dyes and knots to create an original print on the garments. This technique became very popular and fashionable. in the sixties thanks to hippie movements. However, this technique has been used in different parts of the world for a long time, such as Peru and Japan.

As we have already seen in social networks and especially on the Instagram account of the influencer and model Michelle Salas, the Tie Dye is a technique that you can do from home with the correct tools or if you don’t want to risk, you can choose to buy the clothes online or go purchases.

This trend will continue in force throughout 2020. So it is not surprising that several people decide to experiment with this technique at home during quarantine. In addition to obtaining a unique and very original result. So here we show you a couple of clothes where you can experiment, during this summer 2020.

A garment that will be very iconic of these trends They are the T-shirts or T-shirt, where you can experiment with various colors and designs with this knot technique. In addition to that you can use it as a basic combined with denim garments such as pants, shorts or skirts.

To use this garment you can choose with those that are made of cotton or denim materials. Because they are garments with fresh fabricsIdeal for summer and they can perfectly absorb the colors with which they will be dyed.

A summer cannot pass without wearing dresses, and although different versions of dresses can be used for these designs such as bohemians, they can also be played with dresses in a more urban style.

Denim or cotton jackets will also be a great garment to combine with your outfits. There are even stores that are dedicated to putting together custom designs on denim jackets so you can enjoy this trend without any problem.

