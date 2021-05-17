Tidal has a new rival, Apple Music will offer music without quality loss from next month | Technology

Now Apple Music has support for Hi-Fi music and Dolby Atmos, all these news will be available next month.

Rumors about the arrival of audio without loss of quality to Apple Music have just become reality, the Californian company has launched a statement in which they explain all the news that will arrive from next month to their streaming music application.

Apple has not wanted Apple Music users to wait too long, the rumors were born a few weeks ago and have finally become reality. The arrival of Hi-Fi music is not the only thing that the Cupertino had prepared, the novelties are various and are intended to improve the listening experience.

Support for Dolby Atmos is added to the Apple Music application to create an immersive audio sensation and immerse the listener in the songs they are listening to. In addition, this new support opens the doors to what Apple has called “Spatial Audio”. This term refers to a new system for creating immersive listening experiences.

Lossless audio from Apple Music It is achieved with a format that has been developed by those of the apple called ALAC or Apple Lossless Audio CodecIn short, it is a lossless audio codec.

Both the lossless audio quality and the support for Dolby Atmos can be enjoyed on a wide variety of Apple devices, although for the latter, the Apple headphones used must have the H1 or W1 chip.

The interesting thing about Apple Music’s commitment to high-fidelity music, Dolby Atmos and Spatial Audio is that it does not entail an extra cost for the user. Anyone who has Apple Music can enjoy Hi-Fi without paying extra that companies like Tidal do pay. We will have to wait to see if a pilgrimage of users is generated between the different services.