Tickets to travel to the stratosphere in a capsule go on sale

Space tourism is booming

Space Perspective is the newest competitor in this increasingly rich space tourism market. The startup plans to carry passengers and research payloads to the edge of space in a giant high-performance space balloon (the size of a football stadium) and a Spaceship Neptune One capsule.

Up to eight guests will be able to enjoy this space experience each time who will be accompanied by a pilot. Passengers will not experience weightlessness.

When it is time to return to the surface, the giant balloon will begin to deflate and the capsule will eventually fall gently into a large body of water.

Space Perspective is a startup founded in 2020 by Jane Poynter and Taber McCallum, who previously co-founded World View, a company that deploys sensors in the stratosphere attached to balloons to capture space images.

According to the company, that has not revealed how many tickets have already been sold, those who have already purchased their pass include entire families or individuals who do not meet the traditional physical requirements to travel to space; there are also well-known cosmos enthusiasts.

Space Perspective has just completed the first test flight of its Neptune One test balloon with no crew on board, reaching heights in excess of 30,000 meters. “The ability to conduct unmanned test flights on board allows for more extensive testing of backup and safety systems than is possible with vehicles requiring a pilot, making Spaceship Neptune an extremely safe way to go to space“the company said in a statement.

In the future, the company intends to continue test flights to perfect the technology before the first tourists depart for the stratosphere. Its goal is to make up to 100 flights per year.