tickets go on sale on May 5

If you want to take a tour of the space and you have enough money to do it attentive: next May 5, tickets for the first suborbital flight of the New Shepard rocket.

Everything seems ready for Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin company to start its journey in the debatable? Y eye-catching world of space tourism. At the moment, the terms and prices of these tickets are not known.

In Blue Origin they assure that “it is time”

In the message published by the company you can see a video in which Jeff Bezos drives a truck to the place where the capsule of the last test flight made by New Shepard.

It’s time. You can buy the very first seat on #NewShepard. Sign up to learn how at https://t.co/XNq9WALA7u. Details coming May 5th. #GradatimFerociter pic.twitter.com/K9jugCs9yz – Blue Origin (@blueorigin) April 29, 2021

The success of that and other previous flights seems to make it clear that the rocket and the capsule are fully prepared to start this unique commercial activity that will allow anyone with enough money can become a space tourist. Although the price is not known, it is estimated that the price could range between $ 250,000 and $ 300,000.

To be able to buy those tickets you have to register on the company’s official website and enter your full name, email address, and phone number there.

The New Sheppard has a capsule with a capacity for six crew members, and the rocket takes them to about 104,000 meters of altitude, where space tourists they will be able to enjoy (or suffer, we will see) a few minutes of microgravity and spectacular views of the planet.

The flight only lasts a few minutes: the rocket returns from one side to land vertically on a specific platform, while the capsule also ends up descending and opening parachutes to descend smoothly.

Via | The Verge