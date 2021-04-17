Tickets for UFC 264 were sold out in seconds, according to Dana White

In seconds the tickets were sold out to see the trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier Y Conor mcgregor who will head the UFC 264.

This is how he made it known Dana White, president of the UFC, through their social networks.

Boom! See you in Vegas.

An estimated 24,000 fans will see the return of the Octagon to the T-Mobile Arena, the venue that precisely hosted the last UFC event before the start of the pandemic, the UFC 248 in February 2020.

Since then, all the promotion events have been taking place from the UFC APEX facilities.

The second chapter between Poirier and McGregor took place earlier in the year at UFC 257, where the Louisanna-born became the first fighter to finish off the Irishman via TKO.

