Tickets for the Bad Bunny tour in the United States exceed $ 2,000



Bad Bunny.

Photo: Robyn Beck / Getty Images

The next tour in the United States of Benito Antonio Martínez, known in the music industry as Bad bunny, still giving something to talk about after it was known that he broke sales record now ticket prices were released.

On the official page of Ticketmaster There is already the complete list of the concerts that the singer will give in different cities of the North American country and as expected, in some events the prices vary.

For example, at the concert to be held in El Paso, Texas, costs range from $ 2,000 to $ 3,350, (approximately $ 60 thousand pesos), for just one ticket.

A date like that of Miami was consulted, which will take place at the Amway Center, and Platinum access is worth $ 6,500, that is, more than $ 120 thousand pesos.

The high price of tickets, without a doubt, was the subject of conversation on social networks that led to criticism of the artist, but the sold-out on each of their dates have shown that the Puerto Rican is a phenomenon even in the United States.

Congratulations, @sanbenito !!! 🐰 #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/wpc6EqTxE3 – WWE (@WWE) April 20, 2021

‘The Last Tour of the World 2022’ It will begin to take place on February 9 of next year in Denver, Colorado, and will run until the beginning of April, when it concludes with a presentation in Miami. It is projected to leave gross profits of between $ 63 and $ 84 million. after the sold-out of each date.

Initially there were 25 dates that had been announced, but due to the successful number of sales 10 more were added, with a total of 35 concerts in arenas in which events with thousands of people are usually held.