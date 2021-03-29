Tickets for Barça-Levante sold out in six hours

Mar 29, 2021 at 6:23 PM CEST

SPORT.es

The FC Barcelona members have sold out the tickets for the first game that the Catalans will play with the public six hours after they went on sale. A year and a month after the stadiums were closed to fans, next Sunday the Johan Cruyff Stadium will open to the public again to attend the Barça-Levante of the Primera Iberdrola.

This Monday, starting at 11 a.m., tickets have been put on sale exclusively for members through the club’s website. It should be remembered that the capacity of the Johan Cruyff Stadium will be reduced to 1,000 seats, which is the maximum allowed figure set by the Generalitat’s plan for outdoor sports facilities.

The fortress of the Female, then, will reopen its doors in the duel between the first and second classified of the First Iberdrola, on its 25th day, with a FC Barcelona that has won all the matches played at this stadium.