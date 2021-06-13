Ticket to travel to space with Jeff Bezos reaches $ 28 million

Blue Origin announced on its official website that it concluded the online auction for the first seat in New Shepard with a winning bid of $ 28 million.

Around 7,600 people signed up to tender from 159 countries.

The auction winner will fly into space on New Shepard’s first human flight on July 20 and will travel with Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos and his brother, Mark, on a journey lasting around 11 minutes.

The winning bid amount will be donated to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, whose mission is to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and help invent the future of life in space.

The name of the auction winner will be released in the weeks after the auction concludes. Then the fourth and final crew member will be announced.

No information was provided on the cost of the remaining tickets, the page indicates that they will be announced later and those interested are invited to register to find out how they should reserve their seat.

On July 20 there will be the launch in which Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark and the millionaire who paid $ 28 million dollars are confirmed so far.

The rocket will take off from a desert area in Van Horn, in West Texas, where about 15 test flights have been successfully carried out.

A propulsion unit will lift the crew inside the pressurized New Shepard capsule to about 76 km above sea level, where they will then separate.

When they reach the Kárman line, regarded as the frontier of space, crew members will be able to experience the absence of gravity and watch the curvature of the earth for approximately three minutes.

Then the ship will return to earth with the help of three parachutes to return in a controlled manner and land on a concrete platform.

Estimated travel time is 11 minutes.

