Ticket To Paradise with Julia Roberts and George Clooney already has a release date. The premiere date of the new film starring everyone’s favorite fictional couple has already been announced.

Ticket To Paradise starring the Ocar Winners and old friends, is about a divorced couple who decide to travel to Bali in an attempt to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they made 25 years ago.

Deadline reported that the film will open on September 30, 2022.

Julia Roberts and George Clooney have been close friends since they met on the set of Ocean’s Eleven in 2001. They also starred in Money Monster together in 2016, and she starred in George’s film Confessions of a Dangerous Mind in 2002.

Because of their friendship, they have been the target of many tabloid reports accusing them of having an affair.

