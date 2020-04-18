Corinthians has decided that it will transform into credit what the fan spent on tickets to two games in Itaquera, which already had tickets sold, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. There will be no refund, as informed by the club, following guidelines given by Provisional Measure 948/2020, published in the Official Gazette last week.

Club announced what it decided about games scheduled during the COVID-19 pandemic (Press Release / Corinthians)

Photo: Lance!

The matches involved are valid for the Paulista Championship: the 1-1 draw against Ituano, on March 15, held without a crowd to minimize the risk of contagion, and the classic against Palmeiras, initially scheduled for the last 22nd. São Paulo Football Federation said that all games will be held, but there is no date yet. Check the statement from Corinthians who bought tickets for the games:

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that, in accordance with item II of article 2 of Provisional Measure No. 948/2020, fans who may have purchased tickets for the Corinthians x Ituano game, held with closed gates on 3/15/2020 , and / or Corinthians x Palmeiras, which should have occurred on 4/22/2020 but was not disputed due to the suspension of the Paulista Championship due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will receive a credit in the exact amount that was paid by ( s) ticket (s) purchased, which can be used to purchase or discount the purchase price of ticket (s) for any Corinthians games whose command is at Arena Corinthians, as long as there is availability, as ticket sales policy applicable to that particular game.

The credit in question may be used from the return of competitions with open gates and, consequently, from the reopening of ticket sales, until December 31, 2021. Finally, we clarify that, due to the granting of the credit to be used until December 31, 2021, there will be no refund of the amounts paid for tickets purchased for the games mentioned above. “

See the statement to those who purchased tickets through the partner-fan plan:

“Sport Club Corinthians Paulista informs that, in accordance with item II of article 2 of Provisional Measure No. 948/2020, holders of Fiel Torcedor plans who may have purchased tickets for the Corinthians x Ituano game, held with closed gates on 3/15 / 2020, and / or Corinthians x Palmeiras, which should have occurred on 4/22/2020 but which was not disputed due to the suspension of the Paulista Championship due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will receive a credit in the exact amount that was paid for the ticket (s) purchased, which may be used to purchase or discount the purchase price of ticket (s) for any Corinthians games that are held at Arena Corinthians.

The use of the credit will respect the same rules and conditions contained in the Fiel Torcedor Program for the purchase of tickets offered for sale for that particular match, so it will depend on the availability of tickets, under the terms of the Fiel Torcedor Program.

The credit in question may be used from the return of competitions with open gates and, consequently, from the reopening of sales via the Fiel Torcedor Program, until December 31, 2021. In addition, we clarify that, due to the granting of the credit to be used until December 31, 2021, there will be no refund of the amounts paid for tickets purchased for the games mentioned above. Finally, we inform you that the points earned in the purchase of the ticket (s) in question will be maintained. “

See too:

Find out where some reinforcements that did not work in Fluminense are going