‘Tick, tick … Boom!’ marks Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature film directorial debut



The actor and music producer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Photo: Matthew Eisman / .

Lin-Manuel Miranda, winner of the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Prize, he makes his feature film directorial debut with the film ‘Tick, tick… Boom!’, an adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical.

Larson’s work not only ignited the spark of inspiration for Miranda’s dream, but also kept the flame burning during her moments of doubt, one of the central themes of the film.

The film tells the story of Jon, played by Andrew Garfield, a young theater composer who is currently a waiter at a New York City restaurant in 1990, while writing what he hopes will become the next great American musical. A few days before a decisive presentation in which he will show his work, Jon feels the pressure coming to him from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan, who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael, who decided to leave behind his dream for a life of financial security, and all this in the midst of an artistic community devastated by the HIV epidemic.

In addition to Garfield, the cast will feature Alexandra Shipp, actor Robin de Jesús, Tony Joshua Henry, Mj Rodríguez, Bradley Whitford, Tariq Trotter, Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

The story captures a specific moment in Jon’s life, when he finds himself at a crossroads that all artists ever experience. The film’s director, Lin-Manuel Miranda, shares:

“Tick, tick … Boom!” It is a corner of the world that I know from all angles. I know what it’s like to be a songwriter fighting for your dreams. I know what it is to be 20 years old and to be writing that musical that fills you with enthusiasm. I know what it’s like to be in New York with a group of friends with artistic dreams and then watch them surrender one by one to real life, while you are still trying not to give up. It is a story about redoubling your efforts in your craft even when you have all the odds against you.; something that is not exclusive to musical theater, but is the struggle of every artist who tries to earn a living doing what he loves, “he said.

The film is written by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, and produced by Imagine Entertainment Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, Julie Oh, and Lin-Manuel Miranda.