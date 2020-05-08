Ticiane Pinheiro shows lean body 10 months after the second daughter’s pregnancy. The presenter proved to be focused on physical exercises with photo on Instagram. ‘Online training with Ticiane Pinheiro’, highlighted the personal trainer Marcio Lui in caption and, afterwards, the muse declared: ‘Thanks’

Ticiane Pinheiro showed focus on physical exercises during social isolation. The presenter shared a photo of her workout this Thursday (07) on her Instagram profile. Rafaella Justus’ mother, with whom she had a similar resemblance, maintained her fitness routine at home with the help of personal trainer Marcio Lui, who guided her through a video call. “Online training with Ticiane Pinheiro”, highlighted the professional in caption and, next, the muse declared with a punch emoji: “Thanks”.

Find out details of Ticiane Pinheiro’s fitness look!

Ticiane Pinheiro valued curves by betting on a basic fitness look. The muse bet on a mixed legging in shades of gray and black from the Track & Field brand. To match, she wore a V-neck top to support her bust. She even finished off with a stylized white sneaker. The look showed her lean belly 10 months after giving birth to her second daughter, Manoella, on July 12, 2019.

Ticiane Pinheiro displays photo of Rafaella Justus as a baby

Ticiane Pinheiro shared a photo on Thursday (07) to remember the first months in the life of daughter Rafaella. In image, she appears beside her mother, Helô Pinheiro, and with her firstborn, still a baby, in her lap. “The transition from being a daughter to being a mother is also transformative. Everything takes on another meaning. We understand the amount of love we received throughout life and that we had never realized in all its greatness. We started to feel an incomparable love, something new and overwhelming. I can only thank God for today, 10 years later, to be even more blessed to see my daughter grow up happy, to have my mother by my side always and still earn another life to take care of in this world “, she pointed out.

Ticiane Pinheiro details diet in pregnancy: ‘Like everything’

Ticiane Pinheiro, still in pregnancy, bet on a poorly regulated diet. The presenter explained that she preferred not to follow an eating plan, since she wanted to make the most of her pregnancy. “I’m not worried about that. I eat everything, in a healthy way. Real food, like rice, beans, meat, chicken, fish, vegetables and salad,” he said. In addition to the diet, the artist explained that she had a very peaceful pregnancy. “I don’t feel sick or sleepy. I can work happily, travel and exercise. Sometimes I even forget that I’m pregnant, I only remember it even when I look in the mirror,” he warned.

