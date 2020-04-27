Ticiane Pinheiro showed the youngest daughter in costume of the character Jessie, from the Toy Story cartoon, and holding a doll. ‘May your week be full of joy and hope, just as I feel when I see that smile of my Manu’, said the presenter. The image delighted Cesar Tralli, the artist’s husband. ‘Loves of my life’, declared the journalist

Ticiane Pinheiro filled the web with love by sharing a photo of daughter Manuella this Monday (27th). The presenter of “Hoje em Dia” showed the 9-month-old girl, dressed as the character Jessie, from the Toy Story cartoon, and holding a doll. “May your week be full of joy and hope, just as I feel when I see that smile from my Manu,” wrote the businesswoman on Instagram. The click of the little girl smiling and showing her teeth enchanted Cesar Tralli. “Loves of my life,” said the journalist.

Photo of Ticiane Pinheiro’s daughter delights celebrities

Celebrities were only praise for the artist’s youngest. “Oh my God, how cute,” said Mariana Felício, an influencer. “Cute doll,” commented stylist Martha Medeiros. “Now the fofurometer has exploded with such beauty and perfection of this princess”, highlighted the model Georgia Furlan. “What a beautiful, happy and loved doll”, completed the actress Ana Paula Almeida. The followers also melted with the record and compared the baby to the father. “Tralli’s face,” noted one. “It looks like the father,” observed another. “Xerox do Cesar”, pointed out a third.

Presenter praises Cesar Tralli’s role as father

In a previous interview, Ticiane said that despite the busy schedule due to work, Tralli has a role in her daughter’s life. “Although I am not a first-time mother, in many situations I feel that I am. After all, it was ten years ago that I had Rafa. I calmly bathe, change diapers as if I had never stopped doing this in my life, and I don’t stress with I cry because I know it’s normal. Daddy loves to bathe, but I still feel like he’s worried when she cries. I take the letter. He’s very present and careful, attentive to everything. Manu. He loves to put her to sleep, sing for her, bathe, tell stories “, he said.

Journalist details relationship between firstborn and Manuella

Ticiane also reported on Rafaella Justus’ relationship with his sister. “In the second week of Manu’s life, we were both playing with dolls and Manu was crying non-stop. I had to breastfeed (in the first month, I made a free demand), then Rafa began to feel that he was no longer king, that he had to share the mother … On the day I had to take Manu to the pediatrician, Rafa had ballet and can’t go, so she cried saying that I wasn’t with her anymore. She did the classic emotional blackmail. But that was only in one or two very punctual occasions. I think she needed to get out. But she passed and today is just love with her sister “, she guaranteed.

(By Patrícia Dias)

