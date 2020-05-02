Ticiane Pinheiro published a video of her 9-month-old daughter Manuella, taking her first steps with the help of a walker. The presenter said that she has accompanied the growth of the youngest during the quarantine. “These privileged hours and hours with her gave me the opportunity to follow several unique moments”, commented the wife of journalist Cesar Tralli

Ticiane Pinheiro published a video of her 9-month-old daughter Manuella, taking her first steps with the help of a walker this Friday (1st). Isolated because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the presenter has taken the opportunity to spend time with her family. “Time has always been our enemy. In fact, I am not talking about time, but rather the lack of it. Today, with this forced change in routine, many of us have more time to clean up the house, to review old albums, to to cook, to read a book, to reflect, to write, to study, to watch lives, to learn and, mainly, for the family “, he wrote on Instagram.

Ticiane Pinheiro follows her daughter’s growth

In the text, Ticiane also reflected the quarantine next to the youngest, whose resemblance to father impresses Internet users. “In this very difficult moment that the whole world is going through, time has been our friend. It serves to look at and organize ourselves, helps us to know what we should ‘waste time’ with in life. Therefore, many people, after of this quarantine, they will set aside time to do what is really worthwhile. This period of necessary isolation at home, made me see the good side that is the time I have today to accompany all of Manu’s growth “, said Cesar’s wife Tralli.

Presenter makes positive outburst about isolation

Ticiane told how he maintains lightness during confinement. “These privileged hours and hours with her gave me the opportunity to follow several unique moments, such as the first crawl and the first steps with the help of the walker. My heart was filled with joy, emotion and love. In my daily routine , with my constant lack of time, because either I am working to handle two programs, or I am with Rafa taking some activity, or because I am at the dentist, gynecologist, in a course, maybe I had not lived these moments so It’s very likely not, “he commented.

Journalist comments on adaptation to routine at home

Ticiane also stressed that knowing how to see the positive side of this experience. “Time, which was once my enemy, has now become my best friend. Every day, I value every minute, every second, every minute of everything. May time fly to end the pandemic, but let us have a lot time later for people who are really worthwhile “, he concluded. Present in her daughter’s life, Tralli responded to Manuella’s click, owner of a charming smile. “We are living in a new time. A time of love and compassion. Time to look at children and look for the hope of tomorrow in them. I love my family very much,” he said.

(By Patrícia Dias)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’