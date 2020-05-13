The presenter Ticiane Pinheiro made a celebration at home to celebrate the youngest age of the youngest, accompanied only by the baby and the eldest daughter, Rafa Justus. On Instagram, she melted when showing new girl clicks, the result of her marriage to César Tralli. ‘Much love and pride,’ wrote the artist.

Ticiane Pinheiro shared new photos of the youngest daughter, Manuella, to celebrate the arrival of another month of the girl’s life, the subject of comparisons with her father, Cesar Tralli, in a recent photo, due to the common features. “And today my baby is 10 months old! Already ?! Well, I can’t believe it! Much love and pride”, said the host of “RecordTV”, this Tuesday (12).

Younger daughter has praised sympathy in photo

In the comments, famous and anonymous followers highlighted the beauty and the relaxed genius of the little girl. “Most beautiful smile,” wrote Karina Bacchi, whose heir, Enrico, is a godson of the journalist. Naiara Azevedo and Didi Wagner added passionate emojis. “It looks beautiful! And that smile full of teeth! Very cute!” Exclaimed an internet user. “Time flies. What doesn’t change is the beautiful smile,” commented another.

Couple of journalists see change in routine with pandemic

The mother of Manu and Rafaella Justus, 10,

showed the baby’s first steps on the web and reflected on the growth of heirs and the routine with them in times of social isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic. “In my day-to-day routine, with my constant lack of time, because I’m either working on two programs, or I’m taking Rafa to some activity, or because I’m at the dentist, gynecologist, on a course, maybe I hadn’t lived these special moments. It’s very likely not, “said the artist in a post, who

adapted his exercises to the new routine. César Tralli added yet. “We are living in a new time. A time of love and compassion. Time to look at the children and look for the hope of tomorrow in them. I love my family very much,” wrote the anchor of “SP1”, the protagonist of a fun family click at Easter .

Ticiane feels more mature in the second maternity

In a recent interview, Helô Pinheiro’s daughter told the difference as

sees the motherhood of the first and second daughter. “With Manu, I wanted to get more hands on. I think I’m more mature after my first daughter and also because of my life baggage. As much as I have a helper, I want to bathe and eat and put to sleep. I participate more,” he said. the artist, exemplifying: “The other day Manu had a fever due to the reaction to the H1N1 vaccine. I am not desperate. I call the pediatrician and give him the medicine. With his first child, he is a seven-headed animal. I realized that the child will having a fever and earache, and then it will pass. I was more relaxed “.

(Per

Marilise Gomes)

