‘Tiburon’ Acosta, will he continue his winning streak?

Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) has not ceased to amaze us since the season 2021 rolled out at the end of March in the Losail International Circuit. After warning with a formidable starting podium, the Mazarrón rookie has taken the roller for a walk to win the next 3 races, both on the Qatari track itself and in Portimao Y Sherry, to show that a star has been born. The records have followed one another, amplifying the media impact of the Murcian pilot, nicknamed the ‘Shark’ of Mazarrón.

With 95 points out of 100 possible to his credit, the ’37’ wants more. Much more. The big question of the weekend at the Moto3 French Grand Prix, which this weekend will be held at the Le Mans circuit, is whether Acosta (KTM) will be able to continue his winning streak, in which he has four chains podiums of four possible and of them three consecutive victories.

Acosta, debutant in the world championship and just 16 years old, he never ceases to amaze, due to his efficiency and self-confidence, both locals and strangers, and although he knows the French circuit for having raced in it in lower categories, it is not the same when those around him are the best drivers in the world Moto3, but that does not seem to matter too much to the Murcian rider.

The Finn’s Ward Aki Garlic will once again be the reference despite his youth, but sooner or later his rivals will have to “wake up”, if they do not want the season to end up becoming a “monologue” of the current world leader, who already has more two big prizes ahead of his immediate pursuer in the points table.

Pedro Acosta has a reassuring advantage over his immediate pursuers, the Italians Niccolo Antonelli (KTM) and Andrea Migno (Honda), are 51 and 53 points, respectively, away. More than two rental races for the Murcian.

Italians also aspire to surprise you Romano Fenati (Husqvarna) and Dennis Foggia (Honda), the Spanish Jaume Masiá, his current teammate, Sergio garcia (Gasgas) and his teammate Izan Guevara (Gasgas), the South African Darryn binder (KTM), the Hispanic-Argentine Gabriel Rodrigo (Honda) or the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki (KTM) and Tatsuki Suzuki (Honda).

The Spanish representation is one of the widest in the category and in the top positions they also tend to “fight”, although they lack good results, pilots like Jeremy Alcoba (Honda), Carlos Tatay (KTM), Xavier Artigas (Honda), or Adrián Fernández (Husqvarna), brother of one of the candidates for victory in Moto2, Raúl Fernández (Kalex).In Moto2 “things” are much tighter as the leader of the category, Remy Gardner (Kalex), topenalties has a three-point advantage over the “eternal candidate” for the title, the British Sam Lowes (Kalex) and six regarding Raúl Fernández (Kalex).

Both Lowes and Fernández know what it is to climb to the highest step of the podium, but consistency has a prize and for that reason Remy Gardner, son of 500cc world champion Wayne Gardner, He is at the head of the points table but with fifteen races ahead, the truth is that it would be very risky to speak in these conditions of a clear leader or title contender.

In addition to them, in the category there are proper names such as those of the Italians Marco Bezzecchi (Kalex) and Fabio di Giannantonio (Kalex), the American Joe Roberts (Kalex) or the Spanish Arón Canet (Boscoscuro), Xavier Vierge (Kalex) , Augusto Fernández (Kalex) or Jorge Navarri (Boscoscuro), in addition to the German Marcel Schrotter (Kalex) or the Japanese Ai Ogura (Kalex), who have already shown a high level of performance that, at any time, could allow them to give the “quality leap” in pursuit of victory.

A little further behind and in need of improvement are the current Moto3 world champion, the Spanish Albert Arenas (Boscoscuro), his compatriots Héctor Garzó (Kalex) and Marcos Ramírez (Kalex), the Italians Tony Arbolino (Kalex), Lorenzo Baldasarri (MV Agusta) and Lorenzo dalla Porta (Kalex), or the “incombustible” Swiss pilot Thomas Luthi (Kalex).