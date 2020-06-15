Uruguayan goalkeeper Fernando Muslera broke his tibia and fibula in a terrifying clash with an opponent during Rizespor – Galatasaray of the Turkish Super League

It makes your hair stand on end the action in which Fernando Muslera collides with an opponent while trying to save his team from a goal. The Uruguayan goalkeeper had to immediately leave the field of play during the Rizespor – Galatasaray of the Turkish Super League and ended up in the hospital with a broken tibia and fibula according to the Ottoman media.