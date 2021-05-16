Tianwen-1 successfully lands on Mars and will begin space exploration

05/16/2021 at 11:25 AM CEST

Last summer, the National Space Administration (agency from China) launched its Tianwen-1 mission to Mars. Now, the country’s news agencies such as Xinhua and CGTN show that the probe has landed. The mission consists of an orbiter, a lander, and a golf cart size rover.

This rover, named Zhurong (in honor of the god of fire and the south) will begin to send images of the territory and do its own inspections of its own state before starting work. on the surface of the planet. The landing process has been perfect and it is expected that the rover will not meet Perseverance or none of NASA’s other machines, as it has landed on the Utopia Plain of Mars, so it is very, very far from the North American mills.

Many countries have failed trying to get rovers on Mars. Thus, the CNSA becomes the second agency, after NASA, to have a functional robot on the surface of the planet. The Chinese orbiter continues to rotate around the planet to serve as a relay for the transmissions between the lander and the rover.