Miguel Torruco Marqués, Secretary of Tourism, reported that the 45th edition of the Tourist Tianguis will be held in March 2021

The secretary of tourism, Miguel Torruco Marqués, reported that edition 45 of the Tianguis Tourist in Merida will take place in March 2021, while next September the first Tianguis Turístico Digital.

Through a video published on social networks, the official announced together with Mauricio Vila Dosalgovernor of Yucatan, and Michelle Fridman Hirsch, Secretary of Tourism Promotion of the state of Yucatan, that the Tianguis scheduled to take place in Mérida will be held until March 2021 due to the health crisis caused by the coronavirus COVID-19.

He added that “for the first time in its history, the most important tourism event in Mexico and Latin America updates its format seeking to meet five fundamental objectives ”.

The first of them is to maintain the health care of all Mexicans and participants in the event.

He added that the prompt revival of tourism in the country is expected.

In addition, support and empathy will be sought with the financially affected industry.

One of the objectives will be the innovation of the fair according to the latest trends in the meeting segments.

The last objective is the continuity of an event “that belongs to everyone and that corresponds to preserve the Ministry of Tourism.”

The Secretary of Tourism of the Government of Mexico explained that the date of the Tourist Tianguis in Mérida will be from March 21-24 next.

He added that the details of “this renovated Tourist Tianguis and the changes it implies will be announced in a timely manner at a press conference in the coming months, once the critical phase of this health crisis“

He noted that, in addition to this, Sectur will continue to develop strategies and actions such as the second edition of Magic Towns Tourist Tianguis 2020, which will be held in the city of San Luis Potosí, from November 26 to 29 next.

Last March, the same Torruco confirmed the postponement of the Tianguis Turístico México 2020, which would take place from September 22 to 25 in Mérida, Yucatán.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital