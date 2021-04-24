Tiago Nunes takes the reins of the Guild

04/24/2021

Tiago Nunes is now officially Renato Portaluppi’s replacement at the Guild. Days after the unexpected goodbye of the longest-serving coach in Brazilian football (he had led the same club since September 2016), the one who was Corinthians coach in 2020, has been presented as a new union coach until the end of 2022, when the presidency ends from Romildo bolzan.

The 41-year-old young coach returns to the club where he was, between 2013 and 2014 directing the U-15 team, with the intention of trying to repeat his successful stage at Ath. Paranaense, where he conquered, in two seasons, two very expressive titles such as the Copa Sudamericana (2018) and the Copa do Brasil (2019).

The shadow of Renato Portaluppi He will undoubtedly accompany the new coach, something that does not seem to represent a problem. “Renato is irreplaceable for the representativeness he has, for the history he built and for his ties with the club. We do not have the slightest intention of replacing him, but rather to give continuity to his work and the legacy he left behind”, exposed Tiago nunes, which assured that “Let’s hope we have the balance to make the necessary decisions and give sequence to the good years that the Guild has been living.”

The Tricolor gaucho showed end-of-cycle symptoms in recent months, that were reflected in the defeat in the final of the Copa do Brasil, against Palmeiras, and in the painful elimination, at the hands of Independiente del Valle, in the previous phase of the Libertaores Cup, which ended up forcing the goodbye of Portaluppi.

Waiting for new reinforcements, Tiago nunes ensures that it will maintain the identity created in recent seasons: “My ideas are close to those that the Guild already develops, for reasons of personality, I have in my head an aggressive, competitive team that wins the duels, that has within it that tricolor spirit that the torcedor’s imagination always had and that allowed the club to dispute titles “.

The demanding crooked union has embraced the new coach and several polls carried out in recent days in the Porto Alegre press indicate that his signing has a 70% approval rating.